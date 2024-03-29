Por OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram starrer action-thriller online

The Tamil industry's bilingual project, Por, which was directed by Bejoy Nambiar in both Tamil and Hindi simultaneously, was released theatrically on March 1, 2024. Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram star in the campus-politics-based flick. Meanwhile, the action thriller received a mixed response from movie lovers and audiences at the box office.

Now, in a recent update, Kalidas Jayaram's Por is now available to stream on a renowned OTT platform after its theatrical release.

Por to premiere on Netflix

Por is now available for streaming on Netflix in Tamil language along with English subtitles. Renowned industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to his social platform X and shared the poster and wrote, “The Battle Begins #Por streaming now on @NetflixIndia.” Apart from the lead stars the film also features TJ Bhanu, Sanchana Natarajan, Amrutha Srinivasan, Bala Suresh, and others in pivotal roles.

More about Bejoy Nambiar's Por

The film focuses on the lives of college students Yuva and Prabhu who are deep into student politics, which causes them to get into brawls and fights with each other, which later becomes a war between them. Despite its powerful star cast, the film did not receive a good reception from many critics which made Por lackluster and a missed opportunity for Bejoy Nambiar along with his team. The film was produced by Bejoy, Prabhu Antony, Madhu Alexander, and Anil Thadani under the banner T-Series and AA Films.

Arjun Das' upcoming films

Arjun Das is all geared up to star in Pawan Kalyan's high-octane thriller OG, helmed by director Sujeeth. The film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and others in pivotal roles. The project has been bankrolled by D.V.V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment and music has been composed by super-talented S Thaman.

Kalidas Jayaram's upcoming films

Kalidas Jayaram is geared up to star in Dhanush's most awaited project titled Raayan which boasts a stellar star cast featuring Sundeep Kishan, S J Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Prakash Raj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan in major roles. The music for the film has been composed by musical maestro AR Rahman and the project has been produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

