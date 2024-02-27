Jayam Ravi to have a special role in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and finest actors from the Tamil industry. The actor is known for giving impeccable performances and world-class cinema to the industry. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his magnum opus titled Thug Life which is helmed by Mani Ratnam.

Earlier, it was reported that the first schedule of the film involving actors Kamal Haasan, Joju George, and Abhirami has been completed. Now in a recent development, it has been reported that Jayam Ravi who featured in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise is going to play a special role in the period action-drama film.

Jayam Ravi to have an extended cameo in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life?

According to some reports, Jayam Ravi who is a part of the stellar star cast of Thug Life will be having an extended cameo role in the film. Reports suggest that the film’s upcoming schedule which is going to be shot in Serbia will also have Jayam Ravi.

Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made by the makers on Jayam Ravi’s character in Thug Life yet. The collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Ulaganayagan after Nayagan is worth waiting for as they both are ready to provide the audience with an adrenaline rush kind of film.

More about Thug Life

Apart from Kamal Haasan , Thug Life also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Nassar, Gautam Karthik, and many others. Thug Life has been written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The music was composed by A R Rahman, the cinematography handled by Ravi K Chandran, and editing helmed by Sreekar Prasad with the action direction by the Anbariv duo.

Jayam Ravi’s upcoming films

The actor is set to be a part of M Rajesh’s upcoming film Brother, which also features Priyanka Mohan alongside him. Further, he is also a part of Bhuvanesh Anjuman’s upcoming film Genie, which is touted to be a fantasy action film. Jayam Ravi will be sharing screen space with Nithya Menen in a romantic film titled Kadhalikka Neramillai, helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films

The Vishwaroopam actor is currently busy on the work front as he is also shooting for his upcoming sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, and KH237, which was announced by action director Anbariv. He will also be seen in Shankar Shanmugam's directorial Indian 2 which is a sequel of the 1996 blockbuster film Indian.

