Rajinikanth joins hands with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiawala; details inside

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is a name that needs no introduction. In the span of his 48-year career, the Superstar has given many commendable performances and classic blockbusters and explored every genre including comedy, love stories, and fiction.

Thalaivar's recently released film Lal Salaam garnered a positive response from the audiences and his role as Moideen Bhai left a huge impact on social media. Now in a recent development, it has been announced that Thalaivar is going to join forces with Bollywood's renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid Nadiadwala joined hands with Thalaivar

On February 27, Sajid Nadiadwala took to his official account X and shared a picture with Thalaivar and wrote, “It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!”. However, no other announcement has been made related to the untitled project but as it looks like a collaboration with Bollywood the project can be expected as a Pan-Indian release.