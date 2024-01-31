Jr NTR gets invitation for Dil Raju’s nephew and Rowdy Boys fame actor Ashish Reddy’s wedding

Dil Raju is undoubtedly one of the biggest movie producers in Tollywood. He shares a very close rapport with almost all the star heroes in the industry. Earlier today, he personally visited Devara actor Jr NTR to invite him to his nephew Ashish Reddy's wedding.

Dil Raju's Nephew Ashish Reddy Is Getting Married

For the unversed, Dil Raju and his cousin Sirish have produced numerous movies under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sirish's son Ashish Reddy who marked his debut in Tollywood as a hero with the 2020-released Rowdy Boys movie is now getting married.

Dil Raju And Sirish Have Invited Jr NTR For Ashish Reddy's Wedding

On this note, Dil Raju and Sirish personally visited NTR and requested him to grace Ashish's wedding. A picture of Dil Raju, NTR, Sirish and Ashish is now grabbing the attention of the fans.

Ashish Reddy to tie the knot on February 14

Ashish who got engaged in November last year is going to tie the knot in the pink city Jaipur on February 14th. Reportedly, the bride, Advaitha Reddy is the daughter of a well-known businessman.

On the professional front, Ashish also has another movie in his pipeline, titled Selfish. Touted to be a youthful entertainer, Ashish has pinned all his hopes on this film.

Jr NTR is busy with Devara shoot

NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which became the biggest blockbuster. Now, the actor is currently busy with his upcoming movie Devara under the direction of Koratala Siva. The movie is going to be released in two parts.

Advertisement

Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut as well with Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie War 2.

ALSO READ: Do you know which is Jr NTR's most played song on his phone?