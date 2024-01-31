Do you know which is Jr NTR's most played song on his phone?

Jr. NTR is undeniably one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry today. The actor has been an active part of the industry for quite some time now, and enjoys a superstar status, as well as a dedicated fan-following.

With such avid fan-following also comes the fact that the fans are looking to get a little glimpse into the actor’s personal lives, even if it is something as small as their favorite song. In an interview for the promotion of his last film, the highly appreciated RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, the Janatha Garage actor revealed just that. Answering a question about the most played song on his phone, Jr. NTR excitedly replied saying it was Asha Pasham, from the 2018 film C/O Kancharapalem. Tarak also graciously sang a few lines of the song.

Check out the song below:

The song has been composed by Sweekar Agasthi, and sung by Anurag Kulkarni.Vishwa penned down its lyrics.

More about C/O Kancharapalem

C/O Kancharapalem marked the directorial debut of Venkatesh Maha. It is a slice of life anthology film that takes place in the eponymous village. The film follows four different love stories that take place in the village, and the incidents that surround the life of four couples across age, religion and caste, who break social norms in order to stay together.

The film featured several prominent names like Subba Rao, Karthik Rathnam, Radha Bessy, Kesava Karri and many more in prominent roles. Sweekar Agasthi composed the music for the film while Varun Chaphekar and Aditya Javvadi cranked the film’s camera. Ravi Teja Girijala took care of the film’s editing.

Jr. NTR on the workfront

Jr. NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s upcoming action film Devara, marking the duo’s second collaboration after the 2016 film Janatha Garage. The film also features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj and many more in prominent roles.

The film is set to consist of two parts, and is set in the coastal regions of India, with Tarak being a member from the region. Although it was announced earlier that the film will hit the silver screens on April 5th, it was also reported that the date is likely to get postponed as the makers want to give more time to the film’s VFX.

The film has been bankrolled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, in collaboration with Sudhakar Mallineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna, under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichander composes the film’s music while R Rathnavelu and A Sreekar Prasad take care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to make his Hindi debut in Hrithik Roshan's next, titled War 2. It is understood that Jr. NTR plays the antagonist in the film.

