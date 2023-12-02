Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy gets engaged to Advitha Reddy in Hyderabad

Ashish Reddy, the nephew of renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju, recently got engaged to Advitha Reddy in an intimate ceremony held at Dil Raju's residence in Hyderabad. The engagement followed a traditional match-fixing ceremony between the close families in October. Both of the families wholeheartedly agreed to the union, and a low-key engagement function was conducted without much fanfare.

Recent reports suggest that the wedding is scheduled to take place in the picturesque city of Jaipur on February 14th, 2024. Ashish Reddy, who made his debut as a hero in the films Rowdy Boys and Selfish, is the son of Sirish, Dil Raju's brother. Dil Raju, who started his career as a distributor and later became a top producer, introduced Ashish to the film industry as his successor.

According to the reports, Advitha is the daughter of a prominent businessman from Andhra Pradesh. The couple received widespread attention on social media, with videos and photos going viral.

Check out the video and photos of Ashish Reddy and Advitha Reddy's engagement below

Upcoming Projects of Dil Raju

Currently, Dil Raju is immersed in the production of Pan India films; recently, Dil Raju was seen acquiring Ranbir Kapoor Animal Telugu rights. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Rashmika Manndanna was seen playing the female lead in the film. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor were seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Upcoming films of Ashish Reddy

The debut film of Ashish Reddy was Rowdy Boys, which was directed by the talented Sree Harsha Konuganti. The love story of Akshay and Kavya takes center stage against the backdrop of tumultuous gang wars between engineering and medical college students. As the narrative unfolds, viewers will witness the intricacies of their love story and the unexpected circumstances that lead to significant decisions. The movie features Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Sejal Bhavsar, Srikanth Iyengar, Anupama Parameswaran, and Ashish Reddy in pivotal roles.

The actor’s upcoming film is Selfish, an action-romantic-entertainer film featuring Ashish Reddy and Ivana, known for her performance in Love Today, in the lead roles. The movie marks the directorial debut of Kasi Vishal and boasts a captivating musical score by Mickey J. Meyer. Manikandhan S. handles the cinematography, ensuring visually stunning scenes. Produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Sukumar Writings by Dil Raju and Shirish.

