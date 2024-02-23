BUZZ: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 to get a May 2024 release?

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2 has perhaps been one of the most talked about films in recent times. The film is helmed by ace filmmaker S Shankar, and is a sequel to the 1996 film by the same name. Indian 2 also marks the reunion of the actor and the director after a gap of 27 long years.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that the makers of the film had locked the film’s edit and that the post-production stage, including the background scoring, VFX is currently in full swing. In the latest update, we have heard that the makers of the film are currently discussing the release dates of the film. Although they have not officially finalized the release dates, talks are indicating that they would be looking to release the film in May. However, the film’s makers have not yet officially locked in on a release date.

What we know about Indian 2 so far

As mentioned earlier, Indian 2 is only the second collaboration between Kamal Haasan and S Shankar after its predecessor in 1996. The film is set to feature an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, SJ Suryah, and several others in prominent roles. It is also learned that Kamal Haasan will be reprising his role as Senapathy in the sequel as well.

In November 2023, the makers of the film had released a small glimpse of the sequel, which quickly went viral on social media. The teaser suggested that the film will revolve around similar lines as its predecessor, dealing with corruption, and other social causes.

Indian 2 has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah, under the banner of Lyca Productions while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. Ravi Varman cranks the camera for the film, while veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the film’s editing.

Kamal Haasan on the workfront

Kamal Haasan has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him. The actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which is all set to release on May 9th. The science fiction film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and more in crucial roles.

The veteran actor is also set to reunite with Mani Ratnam after a span of 37 years, for a film titled Thug Life. The film also has a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi and many more. The film is currently under production and is expected to hit the theaters later this year. Apart from that, the actor also recently revealed that he will be collaborating with stunt duo Anbariv in their debut directorial, tentatively titled KH237.

