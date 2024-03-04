Tamannaah Bhatia pens emotional note as she completes 19 years in films; Kajal Aggarwal congratulates

Tamannah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names, not just in the southern film industries, but all over the country at present. On March 3rd, 2024, the actress celebrated an incredible milestone in any artist’s career - completing 19 years in the film industry.

Several fans and celebrities took to social media to congratulate the actress on this incredible achievement, one of the most prominent faces being Kajal Aggarwal. The Mersal actress turned to her official X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her. She even shared fan-made posters of Tamannah, and wrote:

“#19GloriousYearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling @tamannaahspeaks; such lovely posters by your adorable fans”

Check out the post below:

Tamannaah expresses heartfelt gratitude to friends and fans

Tamannaah Bhatia was quick to reply to Kajal Aggarwal’s tweet and even penned a heartfelt note for her friends and fans. She highlighted her gratitude for friends like Kajal Aggarwal, and extended her thanks to her fans as well. She also promised to continue creating movies that everyone loves. The Jailer actress wrote:

“Thank you so much Kaju, your unwavering support and love throughout these years have been nothing short of incredible. It’s friends like you who make this journey worthwhile. To all my amazing fans, your dedication and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind my work. I promise to continue creating movies that you all love. Here’s to more amazing years, filled with love and countless memories”

Check out her tweet below:

Tamannaah and Kajal on the workfront

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made her Malayalam debut with the Dileep starrer action drama film Bandra, helmed by Arun Gopy. The film received mixed to negative responses, with fans claiming that the film retells a story that has been told for ages prior, and adds nothing new to it as well.

The actress will next be seen in the Tamil horror comedy film Aranmanai 4, helmed by Sundar C. The film also features Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu and more in crucial roles, and is expected to release later this year. Tamannaah is also a part of the Hindi films Vedaa, and is touted to make a cameo appearance in Rajkumar Rao’s Stree 2, as well as the Telugu film Odela 2.

As for Kajal Aggarwal, she will next be seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, helmed by S Shankar. The film also features SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and many more in crucial roles. The actress is also a part of the Hindi film Uma, and the Telugu film Satyabhama.

