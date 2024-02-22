Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: How Trisha Krishnan, Nayanthara, Samantha and more wished the couple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot and engaged in holy matrimony on 21st February 2024. The duo enjoyed a dream wedding in Goa, with an Anand Karaj Sikh-themed wedding and a Sindhi-themed wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani posted a few lovely pictures from their wedding ceremony, where the two lovebirds could be seen having a gala time.

Within minutes, showers of love and best wishes started to pour in from around the country. Many people took to social media to congratulate the couple on their new journey together, including celebrities from the South.

Celebs shower their best wishes to the newlywed couple

Actress Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram to post a story, wishing the couple. In her story, she wrote, “God bless you guys (heart emoji). So so sorry to have missed this. Much much love and congratulations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished the couple via her Instagram story, as she wrote, “ Wishing you the most beautiful life together. Congratulations Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani."

Nayanthara commented, “Congratulationsss u guys, lots of love to both of u.”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal posted on her Instagram story “Biggest congratulations you lovely people!! Lots of love and best wishes your way for a life full of happiness and togetherness (heart emoji).”

One of Rakul Preet Singh’s dear friends in the film industry, Lakshmi Manchu wished the couple with a heartfelt message, “From finding a boy to being a Mrs. WOWW! Congratulations to the most beautiful couple ever! May your happily ever after be like a never ending party, filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable moments. Love you both! (heart emoji).”

Actress Pragya Jaiswal posted on her Instagram, with the caption, “Many many congratulations my loves (heart emojis). Happiness, togetherness, and love forever. Crying brb”

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela posted on her Instagram story, calling it a special moment.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s adorable wedding post

Yesterday, Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani posted a few adorable pictures from the grand wedding, where the duo followed an eco-friendly theme with no fireworks. The caption under the post that said “Mine now and forever (heart emoji) 21-02-24 #abdonobhagna-ni has won the hearts of the netizens.

