Kalki 2898 AD Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starring sci-fi action film to hit theaters on May 9, 2024
The makers of Prabhas’ upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD have taken to their social media to announce that the film will be released on May 9th, 2024.
Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the most anticipated movies in 2024. The film, which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is said to be an epic science fiction film.
The film was announced more than three years back, and has created quite a buzz due to its star-studded cast, as well as the teaser visuals. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to reveal that the film will hit the silver screens on May 9th. They wrote on their X (formerly Twitter):
“The story that ended 6000 years ago; Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds”
Check out the post below:
