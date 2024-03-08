Kalki 2898AD: Prabhas to play Bhairava, from future streets of Kasi in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi flick

Prabhas’ upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898AD is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, which also features Deepika Padukone in the lead, is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9th, this year.

Kalki 2898AD was initially announced more than three years ago, and has generated quite a buzz over the years, due to its star-studded cast and the film’s genre, which has been underexplored in Indian cinema. In the latest update, on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri, the makers of the film took to their social media to reveal that Prabhas’ character in the film is named Bhairava. They shared the news via their social media with the caption:

“From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing ‘BHAIRAVA’ from #Kalki2898A

What we know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD marks the third directorial venture of Nag Ashwin after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. The film is also his first on screen collaboration with Prabhas. It was initially announced in 2020 under the working title Project K, and the makers also mentioned that the Salaar actor will be playing the lead role in the film. Finally at the 2023 San Diego Comic Con, the makers of the film revealed that the film has been titled Kalki 2898 AD.

During a recent interview, director Nag Ashwin also mentioned that the epic science fiction film starts during the Mahabharata era, and continues till 2898 AD, as suggested in the title. He mentioned that the film spans the 6000 year time frame in between. The director also mentioned that 6000 years before 2898 AD would be 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Lord Krishna is said to have passed. Nag Ashwin also mentioned that he was trying to create a world that was relatable to the Indian audience as well.

Cast and crew of Kalki 2898 AD

One of the major attractions of Kalki 2898 AD is its star-studded cast. Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the film also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Pasupathi and many more in crucial roles. It has also been revealed that Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist in the film.

Kalki has been bankrolled by C ASwani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan will be composing the film’s music. Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic cranks the camera for the film while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the editing.

