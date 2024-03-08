Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas and Disha Patani enjoy 'Windy Vibes' as they pose at scenic beach in Italy

With less than two months to go before the grand release of Kalki 2898 AD, the makers of the film have dropped an exciting picture from the sets of the movie.

Prabhas and Disha Patani from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD

In their post on X (formerly Twitter), production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani posing for the camera in the chilly, windy landscape of Italy.

The makers previously confirmed that Prabhas and Disha Patani are in Italy for the shooting of a song from the film. In their previous post, the makers wrote, “Italy lo aata paata,” translating to “Song and Dance in Italy,” hinting at the filming of a dance number in the European nation.

While Prabhas was seen rocking an all-red cargo-style outfit with a black puffer jacket, Disha Patani’s outfit was concealed by what looked like a comfy blanket. From the looks of it, the shoot is going on at a scenic beach in Italy.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action entertainer starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin, with Aswani Dutt bankrolling the project under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Earlier, a small snippet of Kalki 2898 AD’s background score was also unveiled by the music director during one of his concerts.

If everything goes according to plan, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to hit the big screens on May 9th. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with other foreign languages.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects after Kalki 2898 AD

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will start shooting for The Raja Saab, written and directed by Maruthi. The film is touted to be a horror film and is being produced by People Media Factory.

Following this, Prabhas also has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up, which is expected to go on floors sometime during the end of 2024, as revealed by Sandeep.

Prabhas will also, of course, return as Salaar Devaratha Raisaar in the highly anticipated sequel to Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

