Kamal Haasan remembers late actor Nagesh on death anniversary: 'Never a day went by that I did not utter his name'

Nagesh was a renowned Tamil actor celebrated for his on-time comedy timing during the 1960s. Hailing from Dharapuram, he carved his niche in the film industry by acting in over 1000 films spanning from 1958 to 2008. Be it as a comedian, lead actor, supporting artist, or antagonist across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada cinema, Nagesh was the most loved actor.

It has been more than a decade since his death but he is still remembered by his fans as well as his friends and family. Kamal Haasan who has shared the screen space with Nagesh in many movies took X to remember his dear friend on his memorial day.

"Today is the memorial day of Nagesh who was a unique genius in comedy. There was never a day that went by that I did not utter his name. He is the author who captivated me with his ability to know the inside and outside of the character and portray it on the silver screen with depth and breadth. Cherish the memories of the timeless artist," wrote Kamal Haasan remembering Nagesh.

Kamal Haasan upcoming movies

Kamal Haasan who took a long break from movies after Vishwaroopam in 2018, marked his comeback with Vikram in 2022. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie became the biggest blockbuster at the box office.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has a couple of interesting projects in his pipeline including Shankar's directorial Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. He is also playing a crucial role in Prabhas' upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 - A.D directed by Nag Ashwin.

