VOTE: Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT or Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi: Which film are you most excited for?

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are undoubtedly two of the most prominent names in the Tamil film industry today. Both the actors began their careers roughly 30 years ago, and have gone on to become superstars in the industry, enjoying a dedicated fan-following as well.

Both actors are currently working on their respective films, which are expected to come out later this year. While Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on a film titled The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prahu, Ajith Kumar has joined hands with Magizh Thirumeni for VidaaMuyarchi. Needless to say, the hype surrounding both films is surreal. But which one are you most excited for?

About Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time

The Greatest of All Time marks Vijay’s first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu, who has previously also worked with Ajith in Mankatha. The film features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, and several others in prominent roles. It is also known that Vijay will be seen in a dual role in the film.

So far, the makers of the film have released three posters of the film, all of which have gone viral. Several cinephiles have raised speculations that the film is a remake of the Will Smith starrer Gemini Man, owing to the similarities in the posters. However, the director has debunked such rumors.

The film has been bankrolled by Archana Kalpathi and Aghoran S Kalpathi under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while Siddhartha Nuni will crank the film’s camera. Venkat Raajen will take care of its editing.

About Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi marks Ajith’s first collaboration with Magizh Thirumeni. Similar to The Greatest of All Time, VidaaMuyarchi also features a promising ensemble cast, which includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in prominent roles. If rumors are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play a key role in the film as well.

The film began shooting in November and has just completed its first schedule, which was shot in Azerbaijan. The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions while the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Further, Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film, and NB Srikanth takes care of the film’s editing.

