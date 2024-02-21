Kanguva: Makers of Suriya starrer DROP a big update

Suriya's highly anticipated film Kanguva which is going to release on a Pan-India level is on its final course as the post-production work of the film has begun.

Earlier, Suriya also went to Digital Intermediate Suite to express his best wishes and success to their ensemble team. Now, the makers of Kanguva have revealed that the dubbing session of the film has started.

Dubbing sessions of Kanguva begin in full swing

On February 21, production house Studio Green took to their official X account and shared pictures from their studio featuring Suriya during his dubbing session. The makers wrote, “His presence set our screens on fire, and now his voice will rule us all Dubbing begins for our #Kanguva at the newly commenced, world class post-production studio @AadnahArtsOffl (fire emoji).” As soon as the post went viral, fans and netizens filled the comments section with their immense praise and love for the actor and his honorable team.

More about Kanguva

Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil language action fantasy drama, written and directed by Siva and bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The film features a stellar star cast that includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar, along with Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who are making their Tamil debuts with this film.

Devi Sri Prasad handled the music composition while Vetri Palanisamy looked after the cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf took care of the editing department.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Apart from Kanguva, Suriya will next be seen in a film titled Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for the film, with Andrea Jeremiah and Ameer Sultan expected to play crucial roles. Suriya will also be seen in Sudha Kongara’s next project, which is tentatively titled Suriya43. The film boasts a massive star cast of Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles.

