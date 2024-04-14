Kanguva: Is it Suriya vs Suriya in a battle between tradition and modernity? Makers unveil new poster

Suriya is all set to make his comeback to the silver screens after a gap of 2 years, in the upcoming period action film Kanguva, helmed by Siva. The film is expected to gain a pan-Indian audience and is slated to release later this year as well.

Quite recently, in March, Kanguva’s makers shared a small teaser of the film, which as expected went viral. The teaser showed Suriya in all his might and grandeur and also featured Bobby Deol, as Udhiran, the antagonist as well. In the latest update, the makers of the film have unveiled a brand new poster, which shows two different characters of Suriya in a face-off.

Suriya shares new poster from Kanguva on Tamil Puthandu

The Jai Bhim actor shared the picture on his social media and also wished his fans on the occasion of Vishu, Tamil Puthandu, and others.

Speaking of the new poster, it also seems to suggest that there is a tussle between tradition or conservatism and modernity in the film. On one hand, we have Suriya in a tribal look, carrying a sword, defending the forest, which seems to be on fire, on the other hand, we have Suriya in a much more modern blazer and tuxedo, standing against the backdrop of a city, holding a machine gun.

In addition to it, the makers of the film have shared the same poster with the caption: “When the past and present collide, a new future begins”.

While it was initially understood that Suriya’s character would have a face-off against Bobby Deol’s character, from the latest updates, it seems that there would be a tussle between different characters of Suriya himself. Needless to say, this adds a whole new layer to the story and is sure to pique the interest of fans.

What we know about Kanguva so far

Kanguva marks the first on-screen collaboration between Suriya and Siva and is said to feature the actor in six different roles. The makers of the film have already unveiled two of these looks as well. Kanguva is also said to be the Tamil acting debut of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, who will be seen in crucial roles, alongside Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and more.

In an earlier interview, Madan Karky, the writer of the film, had mentioned that the film breaks away from the conventional period drama, and should actually be considered as an alternative period action flick.

Meanwhile, Kanguva is bankrolled by Studio Green, while Devi Sri Prasad composes its music. Vetri Palanisamy cranks the camera for the film, and Nishadh Yusuf takes care of its editing. It is understood that the film will be released in 10 languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

