When Suriya surprised die-hard fan by making a surprise visit to his wedding; see PICS

Suriya is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in Tamil cinema at present. The actor also enjoys a dedicated fan-following as well. However, he gained this fan-following not just due to his on-screen performances, but his enigmatic personality off-screen as well.

The Jai Bhim actor is known to be quite interactive and often reaches out to his fans as well. In fact, at times, he also attends personal events of fans including birthdays, weddings, and more. Something similar happened in 2021 when Suriya decided to take part in the wedding of a die-hard fan named Hari. The actor spent quality time not just with the lucky couple, but also with other guests at the wedding, and was seen standing on the dais with them.

Photos from when Suriya attended the wedding of a fan

But that is not where it stops. Suriya decided to make the day even more special for Hari by handing out the thali mala (mangalsutra) to the groom. Needless to say, the actor’s presence made the day even more memorable for the newlyweds.

Check out the video below:

Suriya on the work front

Suriya was last seen in a cameo role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film Vikram, essaying the role of Rolex. The role became an instant sensation upon release, with fans eagerly waiting for the actor’s reprisal of the role.

Apart from that, the actor is currently working on his upcoming film with Siva, titled Kanguva, which is expected to hit the silver screens later this year. The film is touted to be an alternate-period drama and features Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu, and more in crucial roles.

Kanguva is said to have the actor in multiple roles and has been bankrolled by Studio Green. National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film, while Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf take care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively. It is understood that the film will be released in 10 different languages as well.

Apart from that, Suriya is also set to feature in Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Vaadivaasal. Although there has been no official confirmation, it is expected that the film’s production will begin later this year.

