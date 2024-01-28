South Newsmakers: Celebs at Ram Mandir inauguration to Padma Vibhushan for Chiranjeevi

As another week comes closer, we here summing up some of the most buzzing events that took place in the past week that really stood out from one another.

From Megastar Chiranjeevi winning the Padma Vibhushan, Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban’s release to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony being graced by the superstar of India.

South Newsmakers of this Week

Ram Mandir inauguration

A large array of actors from the Indian film fraternity had arrived in Ayodhya this week where they were part of the Ram Mandir inauguration and Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Top South celebrities including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Pawan Kalyan, and Rishab Shetty were all seen attending the ceremony at Ayodhya this week.

Janhvi Kapoor joins with Suriya for Karna

In a recent development, Janhvi Kapoor has been reported of collaborating with Suriya for his pan-Indian film Karna directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film is based on the Mahabharatha character of the same name from Hindu mythology.

Advertisement

KH233 starring Kamal Haasan dropped?

A few months ago it was announced that director H Vinoth will be helming the project KH233 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role which will also be bankrolled by the actor himself.

Though there was initially buzz surrounding the film’s making with Kamal Haasan undergoing rigorous training, a new tweet about the maker's upcoming roster of films had not mentioned the film making it almost confirmed that KH233 has been shelved.

Chiranjeevi wins Padma Vibhushan

Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently announced to be the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award, the second-highest civilian award conferred to a citizen of India.

The 68-year-old actor previously received the Padma Bhushan award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the film industry and commendable philanthropic efforts and now the government has honored him with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban’s release

The much-awaited Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film Malaikottai Vaaliban was released this week in theaters and was subjected to one of the most polarizing opinions for a film.

The film had received bashful comments saying that the film did not meet their expectations while another side of the audience voiced that they absolutely adored the film for its creativity, narration, and how a genre-less film, which seems to be kind of a fable was experimented in Malayalam cinema.

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan UPDATE: Rajinikanth starrer's next schedule begins in Andhra Pradesh; Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati to join