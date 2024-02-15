Rishab Shetty pens heartwarming note as Bell Bottom completes 5 years; ‘Thank you for embracing the thrilling ride'

Rishab Shetty's popularity has skyrocketed across the country, propelled by the phenomenal success of his film Kantara. His films enjoy a great fan following among the audiences these days.

Now, the filmmaker has expressed gratitude as his 2019 film Bell Bottom completed its glorious five years. The crime comedy film helmed by director Jayatheertha features Rishab Shetty in the lead role as detective Divakar.

Rishab pens note for Bell Bottom

On 15th February, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming note while celebrating 5 years of Bell Bottom. He wrote, “Today marks five years to the day when I came on screen wearing 'bell bottom' as a detective divakar. Thanks again to everyone who liked the picture and made it a milestone of my cinema. Thank you for embracing the thrilling ride of Bellbottom and joining Divakar’s adventures! #5YearsForBellbottom”.

For the unversed, it became the first Kannada film of 2019 to complete 100 days.

More about Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom, helmed by Jayatheertha, is based on a short story penned by Dayanand TK. It stars Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya as the lead pair. The film was bankrolled by Santhosh Kumar KC under the Golden Horse Cinema banner. The stellar cast also includes Achyuth Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat, and Pramod Shetty.

The technical crew of Bell Bottom comprised B Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer, and Aravind Kashyap came on board as the cinematographer. KM Prakash helmed the editing section while Raghu Niduvalli took care as a dialogue writer.

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming films

Rishab Shetty is currently busy with the shooting of Kantara: Chapter 1 , which will serve as the prequel to Kantara: A Legend. Rishab Shetty

supposedly plays the role of Lord Shiva in this second installment of the film. The star actor also has an exciting project titled ‘Rudraprayag’ in his locker. Rishab has often mentioned that Rudraprayag is his dream project, so we can expect this venture to materialize sometime in the future.

