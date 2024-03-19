Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms collaboration with Manjummel Boys actor Khalid Rahman; DEETS inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran's most awaited film Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life is all set to grace the theaters on March 28, 2024. Ahead of its release, makers are promoting the film on every big platform to maintain the hype among the cinema-lovers.

Now, in a recent update, Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced his next project and unveiled its director's name from the proud Malayalam industry.

Prithviraj to join forces with Khalid Rahman

In an interview, Prithviraj confirmed that he will be collaborating with Khalid Rahman, the actor from Manjummel Boys. He also shared an interesting tidbit about the time he approached the co-producers of August Cinemas to support Khalid Rahman's directorial debut film, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

Prithviraj teaming up with Khalid could create another memorable moment for Malayalam cinema, much like the epic Manjummel Boys. Khalid, known for directing revolutionary and visually stunning narratives that evoke both joy and sorrow, adds to the anticipation. However, there is no further information available regarding the collaboration between these two Malayalam Cinema legends.

More about Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of Benyamin's book of the same name, which is based on a true story from the 1990s. The film depicts a migrant laborer who travels to Saudi Arabia in search of work but is forced into slavery as a goat herder. Later, the plot focuses on the laborer's attempt to flee the endless desert.

The film features notable performances by Amala Paul, Talib Al Balushi, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Aby, and a number of other actors. The movie’s soundtrack is composed by A R Rahman, with Resul Pookutty overseeing the sound department. The survival thriller will have its cinematic debut on March 28, 2024, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a recent survival thriller film starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Khalid Rahman, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in prominent parts.

The film, written and directed by Chidambaram, follows a group of friends whose holiday takes an unexpected turn when one of them becomes trapped inside the Guna Cave. The remainder of the film centers on how a group of friends rescue their comrade from the canyon he fell into. Parava Films financed the film, which was released in theaters on February 22, 2024.

More about Khalid Rahman

In addition to his acting career, Khalid has also directed various projects, including his highly anticipated 2022 film Thallumaala. This movie stars Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. Currently, Khalid is busy preparing for his upcoming action-packed film, which features the talented Naslen K Gafoor and Lukman Avaran as the main stars. This exciting project is being produced by Vishnu Venu.

