KGF star Yash turns producer with Toxic; first schedule of Geetu Mohandas film to go on floors in Karnataka

Pan Indian star Yash is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has gained immense fame after the KGF film franchise, helmed by Prashanth Neel. His alter ego Rocky Bhai has not just ruled the hearts of cinema lovers but also inspired many to create big opportunities in the Kannada Film industry as well.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next big venture titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, helmed by Moothon fame director Geetu Mohandas. Now, in a recent update, it is getting reported that Yash's mass entertainer is all set to commence their first shoot in Karnataka.

Yash’s Toxic to commence first schedule in Karnataka

As per reports, the makers of Yash's upcoming action thriller have planned a huge-scale production that involves building massive sets and hiring many technicians who are required to execute their grandiose project. In a statement, the makers of the film mentioned that because of the lack of facilities, many big projects have to be scheduled outside the state so that they can execute the project without any delay.

They also mentioned that as a producer, Yash has expressed concern earlier about this, and now makers have erected huge sets that will also create several job opportunities for many who will be associated with the upcoming project and a team of technicians from around the world as they need to make this film reach on a global scale.

Advertisement

However, makers revealed that they had many open options to shoot in India or overseas but that would not help those who hail from India and decided to take this grand opportunity and establish a full-fledged headquarters related to the project as it will be a tremendous opportunity for everyone. If these updates stand true, then, Toxic is another huge surprise for Yash’s fans as they will see him in a new avatar after his hit Pan-India film KGF which was helmed by Prashanth Neel and his ensemble crew.

More about Toxic

The launch of Toxic came on Yash's birthday. After a long wait, the actor revealed his next project, leaving fans excited. According to early speculation, Toxic is based on an illegal narcotics organization that operates throughout India's coastal districts. Meanwhile, no additional project updates about the project have been provided.

It has also been speculated that Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Shruti Haasan will play significant roles in Yash's upcoming film. However, neither the producers nor the cast members have issued an official confirmation regarding the rumor. The upcoming thriller is bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations in a joint venture. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2025.

Watch Yash's Toxic official announcement

How excited are you about Yash's Toxic? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara and her better half Vignesh Shivan's pic of them holding each other close makes internet go heart-eyed