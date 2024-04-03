Nayanthara and her better half Vignesh Shivan's pic of them holding each other close makes internet go heart-eyed

Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are undeniably one of the most celebrated couples currently present in the industry. Their love and affection for each other have always mesmerized everyone. The couple often shares pictures and glimpses from their daily lives, showcasing their strong bond and affectionate love for each other.

Now, Nayanthara has yet again set the bar high as she shared a new picture with her husband, Vignesh.

A glimpse into Nayanthara and Vignesh’s stargazing moment

On April 2, the lady superstar took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, where they can be seen enjoying a starry night on their lawn. They held each other close while the picture was being clicked.

In the picture, Vignesh can be seen looking toward Nayanthara with love, while Nayanthara looks at the tree, lit up with starry lights. She captioned the post with red heart emojis along with evil eyes.

Soon after the picture surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and expressed their happiness over the couple's happy moments together. A user wrote, “Lots of love to both of you! “What a dreamy photo,” while the other one wrote, “Mam, you both have the best pair. May God keep you both happy like this always.”

Advertisement

Nayanthara's long-awaited meet with Vignesh

Recently, Vignesh Shivan returned from the hectic schedule of his upcoming film, Love Insurance Corporation, which was being shot in Singapore and Malaysia. On his return, Nayanthara, the Imaikka Nodigal star, took to Instagram to share some cozy pictures while hugging her better half with kids Uyir and Ulag. She captioned, “Can't explain how we three felt when we saw u after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.”

Nayanthara's upcoming films

The Jawan actor is preparing for her upcoming sports drama Test, directed by S Sashikanth. Apart from her, the film features an ensemble cast that includes R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the picture is currently in post-production. Apart from that, the actress will reunite with Yogi Babu in the upcoming satirical film Mannangatti Since 1960. It will be Dude Vicky’s directorial debut.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur-Vijay Deverakonda groove to Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa at Family Star pre-release event: WATCH