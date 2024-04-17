WATCH: Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi showcase their beatboxing talent; Farah Khan, Ali Fazal and more react

Karan Johar's twins Yash Johar and Roohi are two of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. The filmmaker never misses a chance to spend quality time with his munchkins and often shares their adorable videos on Instagram which take no time to go viral. Recently, Karan shared a video of his twins showing their talent in beatboxing.

Karan Johar's twins showcase their beatboxing talent

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared an endearing video of spending beautiful moments with his kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. In the video, he tells them to show their beatboxing talent which they do. Karan seems to be not too impressed by the raw talent of his kids and says "I am not sure this is beatboxing".

But appreciating them for their efforts, he wrote, "Not sure this is beat boxing! But marks for effort always! They are born to a dada who has zilch musical talent and can’t sing or play an instrument ! So am hoping beyond hope I haven’t transferred my musical genes!!!!!"

Bollywood celebs share heart-melting reactions

Bollywood stars like Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, and Vishal Mishra shared heart-melting reactions in the comments section of the post. "Cutiessssssssssssss" commented Ali followed by a red heart emoji. Farah wrote, "As long as they don't dance like u its All good! Cutiesss (red heart emoji)"

Vishal dropped a red heart emoji. Manish Malhotra also shared three red heart emojis in the comments section.

Karan Johar's work front

Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming film Mr & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Sharing the announcement on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dream.. MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!”

The filmmaker is also gearing up for the release of his films like Kill and Bad Newz.

