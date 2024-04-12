EXCLUSIVE: Namit Malhotra in talks with Warner Brothers for Ramayana

Over the last two years, Pinkvilla has been a constant in giving real-time updates on the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. The epic tale which celebrates the triumph of good over evil features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Ramayana finally went on floors on April 2 in Mumbai and Ranbir Kapoor is all set to join the sets within a week. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Namit Malhotra is living to his promise of making Ramayana a global project.

Namit Mahotra in talks with Warner Brothers for Ramayana

According to sources close to the development, Namit Malhotra is in talks with Warner Brothers for a mega partnership extending to all 3-parts of Ramayana. “Ramayana is the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema and the team is committed to bringing out an uncompromised product for the viewers. All the actors have gone out of their way to make this project a reality to the spectacle as the combined vision is to represent an Indian Story at a Global Level. Budget isn’t even considered as the team is going all out for an authentic projection of India’s most celebrated epic,” revealed a source.

The source further added that Namit is negotiating a mega deal with the global giant, Warner Brothers. “The deal is being negotiated not just to get monetary support for the project but also to ensure collaboration with the right partners on the distribution and marketing front in international markets up to the film’s release. The plans out in the market are just the tip of the iceberg, as Ramayana is a 100% made-in-India film of an Indian Story aiming at Global Domination,” the source added. Ramayana is presently being produced by Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Yash.

Multiple Oscar Winners working on Ramayana

The deal is not on paper yet as negotiations and discussions are in progress. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported about the plans of team Ramayana to announce the film on April 17 (Ram Navami) however, our source has now confirmed that the same has been pushed by a couple of months as the announcement asset is taking longer than expected. The music and background score of Ramayana is being done by the Oscar Winning Combo of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, whereas another Oscar Winner, DNEG will be doing the VFX.

Ramayana is presently on floors and the official announcement will be made soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

