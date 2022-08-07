'This made me cry': Mohanlal kisses filmmaker Sreenivasan on his cheeks; Twitterati celebrate their reunion
From actor Aju Varghese to Nivin Pauly, many Malayalam celebs took to social media and shared this viral moment of Mohanlal and Sreenivasan.
One of the most celebrated combos of Mollywood, Mohanlal and filmmaker Sreenivasan recently shared a heartwarming moment at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022. A video of Mohanlal kissing filmmaker Sreenivasan on his cheeks has gone viral on social media as fans can't get over their epic moment.
Celebrating their reunion, a Twitter user wrote, 'Literally this made me cry,' while another calls it, 'The Most celebrated Combo of Mollywood'. At the same time, many are upset at seeing frail-looking Sreenivasan. "Very sad to see Sreeni sir in this state," a Twitterati wrote. From actor Aju Varghese to Nivin Pauly, many Malayalam celebs took to social media and shared this viral moment.
Check out the tweets below:
Sreenivasan is currently recovering after undergoing cardiac bypass surgery. In March, he suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent surgery at a private hospital in Kerala. Considered among the best screenwriters of Malayalam cinema, Sreenivasan has around 250 films to his credit. His friendship with superstar Mohanlal has always been a delight to directors and the audience.
Their all-time big hits are Varavelpu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, and Nadodikkattu among many. Sreenivasan's two sons Vineeth and Dhyan are in the industry.
On a related note, Mohanlal recently visited the Cochin Shipyard to check out India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant.
