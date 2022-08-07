'This made me cry': Mohanlal kisses filmmaker Sreenivasan on his cheeks; Twitterati celebrate their reunion

One of the most celebrated combos of Mollywood, Mohanlal and filmmaker Sreenivasan recently shared a heartwarming moment at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022. A video of Mohanlal kissing filmmaker Sreenivasan on his cheeks has gone viral on social media as fans can't get over their epic moment.

Celebrating their reunion, a Twitter user wrote, 'Literally this made me cry,' while another calls it, 'The Most celebrated Combo of Mollywood'. At the same time, many are upset at seeing frail-looking Sreenivasan. "Very sad to see Sreeni sir in this state," a Twitterati wrote. From actor Aju Varghese to Nivin Pauly, many Malayalam celebs took to social media and shared this viral moment.

Check out the tweets below:

Sreenivasan is currently recovering after undergoing cardiac bypass surgery. In March, he suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent surgery at a private hospital in Kerala. Considered among the best screenwriters of Malayalam cinema, Sreenivasan has around 250 films to his credit. His friendship with superstar Mohanlal has always been a delight to directors and the audience.

Their all-time big hits are Varavelpu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, and Nadodikkattu among many. Sreenivasan's two sons Vineeth and Dhyan are in the industry.

On a related note, Mohanlal recently visited the Cochin Shipyard to check out India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant.

