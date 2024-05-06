PICS: Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife Supriya scream royalty with their classic style statement at Malavika Jayaram’s wedding

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a talented actor predominantly seen in Malayalam films, often grabs public attention with his fashionable style statements besides his acting projects. His natural style and charm impress his fans and admirers. But it's not just his clothes that make him stand out, but also his confident attitude and captivating presence win hearts whenever he appears in public.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram is a delightful sight for his fans, particularly the ladies, who get to see him flaunt his impeccable fashion sense through the photos he posts. On a related note, the Saalar actor recently dropped a photo with his wife Supriya Menon where the duo screamed royalty.

Let's decode the couple's style statement.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife looks royal

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon, were seen together at the grand wedding reception party of actor Jayaram's daughter, Malavika. Prithviraj went for a classic all-black outfit looking like a true gentleman whereas his wife Supriya opted for a traditional saree with gold accessories.

Prithviraj Sukumaran paired his outfit with black boots, sunglasses, and a black Loewe reversible Anagram belt and looked dapper as usual. Supriya Menon stunned in a beautiful green saree, radiating elegance and grace with every step.

The saree was adorned with intricate patterns and embellishments, accentuating her natural beauty. Supriya opted for a neat and simple hairstyle, featuring a classic bun adorned with a white gajra, adding a touch of traditional elegance to her overall look.

For makeup, Supriya went for smokey eyes and a soft-glam look to suit her mature skin. She opted for a light lipstick from the brown shade family to keep it subtle yet elegant. Lastly, the gorgeous lady went for a golden potli bag to complete her look.

Together, the couple epitomized sophistication and style, perfectly complementing each other's looks at the grand reception party.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the front

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life alongside Jimmy Jean-Louis and K. R. Gokul in lead roles and Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul, and Shobha Mohan in pivotal supporting roles. The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, based on the real-life story of a Malayali immigrant laborer who was forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia.