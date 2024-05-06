Did makers just hint at STR's entry in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life? Suspense to end on THIS day

The makers of the much-anticipated upcoming Tamil-language action drama Thug Life have announced a significant update on X (formerly called Twitter), sparking speculation about the potential inclusion of Silambarasan TR in the cast.

Makers hint at STR's entry in Thug Life

Thug Life, the upcoming Tamil movie, will witness the reunion of two legends, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. Today (May 6, 2024), the makers dropped a poster depicting a car drifting in the sand with the caption, "A New Thug in Town."

Additionally, the poster unveiled that the suspense will be resolved on May 8, 2024, leaving fans hanging on the cliff. The poster indeed has sparked curiosity for the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film's release.

On a similar note, a picture featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan was leaked, and it went viral on social media on May 6, confirming STR's presence in the film. Other than Kamal Haasan and Silamabarasan, the leaked photo also featured Abhirami, Nassar, and Vaiyapuri in what appears to be a festival scene in the film.

The viral picture has indeed excited all of Silambarasan's fans the most, as the actor’s last collaboration with Mani Ratnam, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, turned out to be a massive success. Now, fans eagerly anticipate the surprise Mani might have in store for STR's character in Thug Life.

More about Thug Life

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam and co-written with legendary superstar Kamal Haasan, the film will go on floors under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. Thug Life also features film stars like Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Nassar, among others.

Thug Life was officially announced in November 2022 under the tentative title KH 234, and later, in November, the official title was made public. Currently, the movie is being filmed in New Delhi, with actress Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead in this highly anticipated project.

