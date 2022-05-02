EXCLUSIVE: Decoding Mohanlal's personal style, quirky looks for BB Malayalam 4 with his stylist Jishad

Superstar Mohanlal embraces unusual silhouettes like no one else. The superstar's personal style has become daring and has earned him the attention of other fashion icons as well. His choice in fashion has turned more fresh and charismatic. Be it his passion for fitness or performing crazy stunts onscreen, he has always proved to be a powerhouse performer.

Today, let's take a closer look at his aesthetic, funky looks. Jishad Shamsudeen, who is the personal stylist of Mohanlal and many others actors, reveals it all.

Personal designer stylist Jishad Shamsudeen People here are so used to seeing Lal sir in the Mundu avatar and were a bit sceptical in the beginning

Recalling his first association with superstar Mohanlal, Jishad shares, "After meeting with Shaji (CEO of a digital brand) post shoot, on my way back, I got a call from Sreekumar sir saying that your number has been shared to Lal sir (Mohanlal) and he will be getting in touch. As soon as the call dropped, I got a call from Mr Murali, costumer to Lal sir. I picked the call and to my wonder it was Mohanlal sir on the other side talking to me saying we got some works to do to which I kept nodding 'OK Sir', and I still remember he asked my name with the spells and after taking my number, he immediately gave me a call from his phone. I officially styled Lal sir for the first time for SIIMA Awards followed by many others."

As we all know, Mohanlal is not just a style icon but an inspiration for millions. Fans also take cues from the outfits he wears. What goes behind styling him? Jishad spills the beans saying "People here are so used to seeing Lal sir in the Mundu avatar and were a bit sceptical in the beginning while we experimented some style changes on him. But thankfully, people now have a wider vision and their perspective on seeing Lal sir in other formats of fashion has evolved and is pretty welcoming to see that change. Lal sir is one such persona, who can carry off any style with grace and is open to experimentations. It's rewarding for a stylist to have someone who is open to trying various style formats and that's what results in playing with fabrics, colours and layers. Lal sir is someone who prefers comfort more than a brand and price, and is a bearer of minimalist fashion."

We see Drishyam 2 actor wearing a lot of funky co-ord sets, and jackets too. Asked was it challenging to bring the change, Mohanlal's personal designer stylist replies, "On the core, he is someone who is minimalist but as and when the situation demands, he is ready to get on with experiments, funky co-ord sets and jackets are examples for his willingness to do new looks. Major blessing for working with Lal sir is that he believes in my choices and what more can I ask for as a stylist."

Does he has a big no-no when it comes to styling? Celebrity stylist Jishad reveals, "As put across before, Lal sir is someone who loves experimenting with his looks and hence I can say that he doesn't have a big no-no when it comes to outfits."

Mohanlal is back as a host for Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4. Decoding his looks for the new season, his personal stylist, who has designed looks for Salman Khan, Tovino Thomas and others, reveals, "This edition of Bigg Boss is going to have a different style version of Lal sir as compared to the previous ones. It's an amalgamation of minimal classic, boho, street style, Japanese statements along with couture added to it. As and when required, Lal sir can also be seen in the Mundu avatar as well. The show has just started, we are yet to bring his best of looks."

To sum up Mohanlal's on-point style game in one sentence, what would it be? "Simple yet classy is what i would like to call Lal sir's style game as," says Jishad.

Also Read| VIDEO: At 61, Mohanlal sets some major fitspiration, kickstarts his day with heavyweights and dumbbells