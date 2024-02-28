Raayan: Dhanush’s directorial comeback elevates excitement with Saravanan joining the cast

Tamil superstar Dhanush is all set to make a grand directorial comeback from his upcoming film titled Raayan which will mark Dhanush's 50th movie. The film has generated a huge buzz on social media among fans.

The Karnan star recently revealed a series of posters showcasing the talented ensemble cast, keeping the excitement for the project alive. And now, in an exciting update, Dhanush has unveiled another captivating poster, this time featuring the talented actor Saravanan.

Saravanan joins the World of Raayan

On February 27, Dhanush again took to his social media and unveiled another character poster from his upcoming film featuring Saravanan. The Asuran actor also captioned the post and wrote, “Saravanan sir from Raayan”. The black and white poster features Saravanan sitting on a chair in spectacles while the background heavily depicts the rain sequence from the film. It has been depicted that Saravanan may be playing the role of an antagonist along with SJ Suryah who will also be featured in Raayan.

More about Raayan

Dhanush ’s upcoming film Raayan, touted to be an epic action-thriller has created a frenzy among fans. The first look poster of the film featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram , and Sundeep Kishan , standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.”

Advertisement

The Maari star later shared six posters featuring SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, veteran actor Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Saratkumar from the film. Raayan also marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi which also helped him bag the Filmfare Award for Best Director (Tamil).

Dhanush’s upcoming films

Dhanush was last seen in Arun Matheswaran’s period action film, Captain Miller. The film also featured Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles.

Sendhil and Arun Thyagarajan bankrolled the film under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and the music was composed by GV Prakash. Further, Siddhartha Nuni helmed the camera for the film, while Nagooran Ramachandran took care of the editing department. The film was made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 9.

Apart from Raayan, the actor is also set to feature in Sekhar Kammula’s next, tentatively titled DNS. The film also features Nagarjuna in a prominent role. Furthermore, Dhanush is also set to direct his third film, titled Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, which is touted to be a coming-of-age romance, featuring a young cast including Mathew Thomas, Priya Varrier, Anikha Surendran, and more in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Khushbu Sundar about Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Vanga film Animal: ‘Not my kind of film’