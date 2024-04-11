Mahesh Babu is a doting father and these PICS from his Europe trip with daughter Sitara, son Gautam are too hard to miss

Mahesh Babu is unquestionably one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema today. The actor, recognized for his easy portrayal of larger-than-life characters, has carved out an irreplaceable place in the hearts of fans.

Apart from that, the superstar is known as a family man, preferring to spend time with his family whenever he gets a break from his hectic schedule. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has shared some pictures from this year's Europe trip. Have a look!

A glimpse of Mahesh Babu's trip to Europe with family

On April 11, Mahesh Babu took to his social platform Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures from his recent Europe trip. He captioned the post, “Europe #2024.” In the pictures, Mahesh Babu was seen holding her charming daughter Sitara as the actor hides his face. In another picture, Mahesh Babu's son Gautam and daughter Sitara were captured candidly as they both share a joyous laugh.

In another picture, Sitara is seen enjoying a boat ride as Mahesh Babu captures his daughter elegantly in a picture-perfect moment. In the other pictures, Mahesh captured Europe's beauty featuring a famous clock tower. Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and showered their immense love for the actor and his beloved family. A fan wrote, “Bro giving competition to Hollywood actors.” The other one wrote, “Best wishes for you and family Sir eagerly waiting for #SSMB29.”

More about Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu recently took to his social platform X and shared his wholehearted wishes for the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Mahesh wrote, “Happy Ugadi to all! May the year ahead be a time of growth and new beginnings!”

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming films

Mahesh Babu was last seen this year in the film Guntur Kaaram, which starred the Superstar with Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and many others. The film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, was their third collaboration together.

The actor's next project with SS Rajamouli is provisionally titled SSMB29, and it is believed to be a large-scale jungle adventure film. Furthermore, like other Rajamouli films, this one is expected to be rich in mythological elements and Indian epics. Rajamouli recently revealed to fans in Japan, following the screening of his last blockbuster film RRR, that he had finished writing the script for Mahesh Babu's project and it is currently in the pre-production stage.

