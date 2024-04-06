New Telugu Movies on Netflix 2024; from Guntur Kaaram to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

New Telugu movies have finally arrived on Netflix providing a complete source of entertainment and fun. Who doesn’t love a super chill weekend with some high-end good movies, kicking back and enjoying with friends and family.

Taking note of these aspects, there are some highly entertaining and fun Telugu movies people could stream on OTT platforms, especially one like Netflix. So here are some of the new Telugu movies on Netflix that you can stream right now.

New Telugu Movies on Netflix 2024

1. Guntur Kaaram

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 39 minutes

If you wanna spend the weekend watching Superstar Mahesh Babu giving an all-out performance with extreme charm and charisma, then surely go ahead and turn on Guntur Kaaram. The film starring Mahesh in the lead role tells the story of an abandoned son, who wants to meet his mother who is currently a minister in the state.

The film showcases how a rebellious Ramana is estranged from his mother and forced by his grandfather to end any sort of lineage towards her. The film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas in his 3rd collaboration with the actor presents a commercial entertainer and just like his previous films hold focuses on family relationships.

Advertisement

The film also has an additional cast of actors including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, and many more in key roles. The film is available for streaming on Netflix from 9th February 2024.

2. Hi Nanna

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, Jayaram, Nassar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 35 minutes

Hi Nanna is a romantic drama film featuring Natural Star Nani in the lead role. The film is not only a must-watch for romantic movie lovers but also a worthy entry on your watchlist if you adore a well-written and emotional father-daughter relationship.

The film focuses on the life of Viraj, who is a fashion photographer and a single father, living with his 6-year-old daughter Mahi. His daughter suffers from a respiratory disease, making him a strict but loving father. Though their life is fulfilling, the latter has no clue about who her mother while her father is reluctant about it.

When Viraj refuses to share details about her mother, Mahi runs off from home only to almost get hit by a truck but is luckily saved by Yashna. With Yashna by her side, she forces her father to reveal details about her mother forming the film.

The film also features an additional cast of actors like Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, Jayaram, Shilpa Tulaskar, Nassar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and many more in key roles. The film has been streaming on Netflix since 4th January 2024.

3. MAD

Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananathika Sanilkumar

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 7 minutes

If you are looking for a chilling and fun comedy film about friendship and engineering college, then this film is certainly made for you and your gang. Mad is a comedy film about 4 friends who have begun their journey studying in an Engineering college.

The film focuses on the highs and lows of their life in their struggle to achieve success in their lives and romantic relationships. The coming-of-age comedy-drama is written and directed by Kalyan Shankar in his debut venture. The film provides some light-hearted comedy with fun performances by the leading cast of actors including Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, and many more.

Advertisement

The film also has an additional set of actors like Modern Love Chennai and Lover fame Sri Gouri Priya, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan, and Raghu Babu in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

4. Aadikeshava

Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, Joju George, Aparna Das, Jayaprakash, Radhika Sarathkumar

IMDb Rating: 4.3/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 5 minutes

For Telugu movie fans all over, if you want to spend your weekend watching a usual commercial-style film then surely make Aadikeshava your watch for the week. The film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej is a completely mindless masala action film focusing on the life of Balu.

A young guy named Balu lives with his adoptive parents who later gets to know about his biological father, Maha Kaleshwar Reddy. His father, an MLA in Rayalaseema has recently been killed, prompting him to take vengeance. The film directed by Srikanth Reddy also featured Malayalam actor Joju George as the main antagonist.

The film also has an additional cast of actors like Sreeleela, Aparna Das, Jayaprakash, Radhika Sarathkumar, Suman, Sadha, and many more in key roles.

5. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 55 minutes

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is undoubtedly a beast in the list of new Telugu movies available for streaming on Netflix. The Prabhas starrer flick is the complete package when it comes to a high-octane action film with enriching writing and heroic moments.

The film starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles is set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar and focuses on the relationship between two friends Deva and Varadha. As the next in line to be king in Khansaar, Varadha is surrounded by his enemies who wish to vanquish him. This leads him to recruit his best friend, who will go beyond his limits to get his friend anything.

Advertisement

The film is based on director Prashanth Neel’s debut venture, Ugramm which starred Srii Murali in the lead role. The film is also the first part of a two-part film series with the sequel announced as Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. The Prabhas starrer has been available for streaming on Netflix since 20th January 2024.

The films mentioned above are only some of the new Telugu releases that have been released on OTT streaming recently. Many films are also available on other platforms while more are set to arrive.

ALSO READ: 11 Beautiful Tamil actresses who are ruling the silver screen; from Trisha Krishnan, Pooja Hegde to Sai Pallavi