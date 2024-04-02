Mahesh Babu’s Kurchi Madatha Petti goes international; played on NBA stage

Mahesh Babu's hit song Kurichi Madatha Petti has been captivating fans' reels for quite some time now. Stepping onto the international stage, this trendy track made its mark at an NBA game, taking over the halftime show.

The match, held at Center Houston, witnessed an electrifying performance, as a group of dancers took to the basketball court, enhancing the spectacle with their choreographed moves.

Composed by music director Thaman, Kurichi Madatha Petti has become a trending hit all over the country, transcending language barriers. This peppy song boasts incredibly appealing hook steps with Mahesh Babu, Shamna Kasim (Poorna) and Sreeleela setting the dance floor on fire.

The infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics quickly made it a sensation on Instagram, with thousands of people joining the trend and dancing to its beat.

The song quickly gained international recognition through platforms like Instagram and TikTok, garnering widespread popularity beyond borders.

Uploaded on YouTube just a month prior, the song has already amassed over 15 crore views with its global appeal promising even more clicks. As it continues to gain traction worldwide, the song is poised to reach even greater heights in terms of views and popularit

Guntur Kaaram Music

Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu's movie Guntur Kaaram came out in theaters around Sankranti in 2024 and did pretty well at the box office. But what really caught everyone's attention was the music from the film. It became super popular, hitting the charts and staying in people's minds for a long time.

In the movie, Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela play the main characters, while you'll also see Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in important roles as well

Mahesh’s Babu upcoming project

In SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated next project, Mahesh Babu is set to play the lead role, with shooting planned amidst the lush Amazon forests. Reports suggest Mahesh Babu will dedicate 2-3 years to this venture, potentially leading to a break from the big screen for the same duration.

With rumors swirling about its huge budget, this film is expected to break records in Indian cinema. Drawing inspiration from the adventurous spirit of Indiana Jones, the film's storyline, crafted by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, promises a unique cinematic experience.

