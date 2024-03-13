Mahesh Babu showers praise on Mamitha Baiju’s Premalu: ‘Can't remember the last time…’

It's just the start of 2024 and we have already received massive blockbusters from the Malayalam film industry. One such film is the Girish AD directorial Premalu, which has received immense love from the audience and critics and even the dubbed versions of the films are running without any delay.

The film stars Operation Java fame actress Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K. Gafoor in the lead roles. Now, in a recent update, Superstar Mahesh Babu has expressed his thoughts about the film, and also wrote how his entire family enjoyed it.

Mahesh Babu shares his views on Premalu

On March 12, the Bharat Ane Nenu star took to X, and wrote a sweet message for SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya who bought the Telugu dubbing rights of the film along with the ensemble star cast. Mahesh tweeted, “Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience... Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can't remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it Top class acting by all the youngsters Congratulations to the entire team!!".

Soon after the actor's tweet surfaced online fans took to the comment section and showered praises on Mahesh Babu’s wonderful gesture. A user wrote, “Superstar for a reason. Never fail to appreciate good movies. No matter the language and the industry. #MaheshBabu”, while another one wrote, “Mahesh annaya never failing to appreciate the things that deserve to be appreciated… superstar”. The Telugu version of Premalu was released theatrically on March 8.

More about Mamitha Baiju’s Premalu

The film follows Naslen's character Sachin, who, after completing his education, distances himself from his family due to strained relations. Although he wants to travel abroad, it fails to work out. So, he enrolls in GATE tutoring in Hyderabad. It is here that he comes in contact with Mamitha, and starts falling for her. Premalu is Girish AD 's third directorial task. In addition to Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film has Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan, and others in key parts.

Additionally, Mathew Thomas who also featured in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo makes an additional appearance. The film was produced by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran, and Dileesh Pothan under the banner Bhavana Studios. Kiran Josey co-wrote the film with Vishnu Vijay composing the soundtracks. Premalu marks the third collaboration between the Neymar actor and director Girish AD.

Watch Premalu official trailer

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming films

Mahesh Babu's latest film, Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram, recently aired on Netflix and received a large number of viewers. The film also featured an ensemble cast that included Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in prominent roles. Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed Guntur Kaaram, while Naga Vamsi produced within Haarika and Hassine Creations. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his high-octane thriller with SS Rajamouli in a reportedly titled Maharaja also known as SSMB 29. As reported earlier, SSMB 29 is expected to go on floors in April 2024.

