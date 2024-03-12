Family Star 2nd Single Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa OUT; Makers drop wedding celebration track from Vijay and Mrunal starrer

The second single from the most anticipated film of 2024 has been officially unveiled making fans all the more excited. The joyful track has been composed by Gopi Sundar while the mesmerizing lyrics have been penned by Anantha Sriram. The song has been flawlessly sung by Mangli and Karthik.

The video features Mrunal Thakur along with Vijay Deverakonda in a wedding ceremony which perfectly encapsulates the theme of the song. The makers took to their official X handle and shared the arrival of the wedding anthem. They wrote, “#FamilyStar second single, the dreamy & energetic #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa out now #FamilyStarOnApril5th”.

The track showcases impressive chemistry between both the lead pairs in wedding attire along with the combination of their dance moves which truly sets the bar high while embracing the festive spirit along with beautiful lyrics and charming voices.

More about Family Star

Family Star is Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration with filmmaker Parasuram Petla, following the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Previously, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda were in Chennai for the final schedule of their next film, when the entire cast and crew gathered to celebrate the end of their remarkable journey with Team Family Star.

Apart from the lead pair of Mrunal and Vijay; Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and others play key roles in the comedy-drama film. Dil Raju is producing Family Star through his production company Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Gopi Sunder composed the film's music. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2024.

Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming films

Apart from Family Star, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the Bollywood film Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz. The film is said to follow the actions of Pooja, a girl who is stalked by an unidentified adorer. According to rumors, Mrunal will be making her Tamil film debut beside Silambarasan TR in the tentatively titled STR48, directed by Desingh Periasamy.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films

Vijay will appear in the film, temporarily named VD12, directed by Gautam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The film is said to be an action drama. Netflix has also recently bought digital rights to the movie, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

