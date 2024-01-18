Malaikottai Vaaliban: Censor Certificate, runtime, plot and more; Everything to know about Mohanlal’s next

Mohanlal’s upcoming film with Lijo Jose Pellissery is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, which is touted to be in the period drama category, is gearing up for its release on January 25th.

The makers of the film quite recently revealed the film’s teaser, which has piqued the audience's interest. Now, with just days remaining for the film to hit the silver screens, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. In the latest update, it is being reported that the film has received a U/A certification by the CBFC. It is also understood that the film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Check out the post shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai

Rumored plot of Malaikottai Vaaliban

As per rumors, Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to revolve around an undefeated wrestler, who travels across lands,fighting against anyone who challenges him. On one of his journeys, he comes across a princess and chaos follows when villainous forces get behind them with evil intentions.

It was also recently reported that the film will be a two part series, with the sequel coming out by 2025 or 2026. As per speculations, director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal will join hands after the actor films for Rambaan which is helmed by Joshiy.

Cast and crew of Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban marks the first collaboration between the veteran actor and Jallikkattu and Churuli director Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film has been written by PS Rafeeque, who has previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2013 film Amen, as well as the 2017 film Angamaly Diaries. The film features an ensemble cast including Sonalee Kulkarni, Danish Sait, Rajeev Pillai, Hareesh Peradi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manikandan Achari, and many more in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban has been bankrolled by John and Mary Creative in their maiden production venture, in tandem with Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainment, Yoodlee Films, and Amen Movie Monastery. Prashant Pillai composes the music for the film, while Madhu Neelakandan takes care of the film’s cinematography. Deepu S Joseph has been roped in as the film’s editor. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

ALSO READ: Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s period drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban to release in two parts?