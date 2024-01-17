Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s period drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban to release in two parts?

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is set to arrive in theaters on January 25, 2024, with the actor playing the lead role of an undefeated wrestler.

Now, according to rumors, Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to become a two-part film with the first part releasing this month and the sequel to release in 2025 or 2026 after Mohanlal completes the Joshiy film Rambaan.

Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban to be in two parts?

According to a recent buzz, it was speculated that Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery were joining once again for a project after the filming of Rambaan and now it seems that it will be for Malaikottai Vaaliban’s second part, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Moreover, it is rumored that the plot of Malaikottai Vaaliban revolves around the story of an undefeated wrestler of the land who travels across the places defeating anyone who challenges him. On such a route, he comes across a princess and chaos starts to brew when villainous powers are lurking in the shadows behind them.

The film’s teaser was released a month ago and features Mohanlal in a new look with long hair and a bulked-up body. Furthermore, two singles from the film were also released a while back.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal in the lead role features a story co-written by director Lijo Jose Pellissery along with PS Rafeeque. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Sonalee Kulkarni (in her Malayalam debut), Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R Achari, and many more in key roles.

The film’s music is composed by Prashant Pillai with Madhu Neelakandan and Deepu S Joseph handling the cinematography and editing of the film.

Mohanlal's work front

Mohanlal was recently seen in his film Neru, which has received remarkable responses from audiences and critics. The film, which is directed and co-written by Jeethu Joseph along with Drishyam 2 fame Santhi Mayadevi, is a courtroom drama featuring Mohanlal, Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Jagadish, Priyamani, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor will also be next seen in films like Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, directed by himself, Ram: Part 1, Vrushubha, and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa next year. With these in the pipeline, he is also set to star in films like L2: Empuraan, Ram: Part 2, and Rambaan, slated for 2025.