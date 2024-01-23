Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal spills the beans about his next; compares it to Amar Chithrakatha

Just days remain for Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film with Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malaikottai Vaaliban, to hit the silver screens. The film, which marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director, is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25th.

As the release date draws closer, the cast and crew of the film are busy with the last minute promotions, including the trailer release, interviews and more. Ever since the film was announced, there were several questions regarding its genre, with one section of people suggesting that it falls under the period drama category, while the others saying it was a mystery drama.

Mohanlal debunks rumors about Malaikottai Vaaliban genre

In the latest update, Mohanlal opened up regarding the genre of Malaikottai Vaaliban, in a recent interview with film industry tracker Sridhar Pillai. The actor revealed that the Lijo Jose Pellissery film neither falls in the period drama, nor the mystery genres. He further added that the film is more like a fable or a fairytale.

The Neru actor said: “We are not saying this is the period or this is the time. This is a movie without time and space. We can call it an Amar Chithrakatha or a fairytale. It starts like a ‘Once upon a time, there was a king’, it’s a fable tale”

Rumored plot of Malaikottai Vaaliban

As per rumors, Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to revolve around an undefeated wrestler who travels across lands, fighting against anyone who challenges him. On one of his journeys, he comes across a princess, and trouble ensues when villainous forces begin to follow them. The same seems to be understood from the trailer which was released on January 18th, Thursday.

Cast and crew of Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban features an ensemble cast including Sonalee Kulkarni, Danish Sait, Rajeev Pillai, hareesh Peradi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manikandan Achari and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, the film has been written by PS Rafeeque who has previously worked with Lijo Jose Pellissery in the 2013 film Amen and the 2017 film Angamaly Diaries.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is the maiden venture of production house John and Mary Creatives, and also has Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainment, Yoodlee Films and Amen Movie Monastery in collaboration. Prashant Pillai composes the film’s music while Madhu Neelakandan takes care of the cinematography. Deepu S Joseph has been brought in as the film’s editor.

