Malaikottai Vaaliban Trailer OUT: Mohanlal stars as an undefeatable wrestler living in a timeless period tale
Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s first collaboration Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to release this month and the makers have dropped the trailer for the same. Check it out!
Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is arriving in theaters on the 25th of January 2024 coinciding with the celebration of Republic Day.
The makers have dropped the trailer for the film featuring Mohanlal as an undefeatable wrestler who comes head-to-head with the treacherous powers of the land.
Check out the official trailer of Malaikottai Vaaliban
