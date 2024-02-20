Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Mohanlal starring action thriller

Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal in the lead role in collab with acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery at the helm, was released in theaters on January 25, 2024.

The movie was praised for its technical aspects including cinematography and editing along with Mohanlal’s screen presence and his commendable performance but some also pointed out the duration as a negative aspect of this action-thriller. Now, the film is all set for its premiere on the OTT platform.

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release

The period action thriller will start streaming on February 23 on Disney+Hotstar platform. Taking to their social media, the digital platform shared the film's release details and captioned, “Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, watch the epic tale of this warrior conquering every challenge thrown at him. #MaalaikottaiVaaliban streams from 23rd Feb in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.”

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Mohanlal, Danish Sait, Sonalee Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera, and others. The film has been written and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and the music for the film has been composed by Prashant Pillai. The film was bankrolled under John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas, Entertainments, Saregama, and Amen Movie Monastery.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is currently busy with his next film, L2- Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, the actor is set to make his directorial debut with Barroz: The Treasure of D'Gama which is slated for release on March 28. Further, he also has commitments with Jeethu Joseph for a thriller drama film titled Ram, which will be released in two parts.

As for now, the actor is packed with a tight schedule and professional commitments.

