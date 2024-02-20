Sreeleela shares pictures from her Tirumala temple visit with family; ‘Might remove laterrrrr cause I tried…’

Telugu actress Sreeleela who has gained high popularity after starring in Bhagwanth Kesari opposite Nandamuri Bala Krishna and her recent release Guntur Kaaram opposite Mahesh Babu, visited the Tirumala Temple with her family to seek blessings.

The crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Sreeleela as they chanted her name. She looked stunning in her traditional outfit during her visit to the sacred place. Sreeleela later shared some lovely photos with her fans and supporters after her serene visit.

A glimpse into Sreeleela's Tirumala visit

The Kurchi Madathapetti star posted photos on Instagram on February 19th from her recent visit in beautiful traditional clothing. She also wrote a caption that read, “Might remove laterrrrr cause I tried taking a selfie !But for nowwww Sending youuu some blessing that I gottttt (star emoji).”

As soon the post went live, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with love and praises for the actor.

More about Guntur Kaaram

The movie follows the life of Venkata Ramana, a resident of Guntur, who was abandoned by his mother, now a minister, when he was just a child. Ramana struggles to understand why his mother left him and their strained relationship becomes a target for the villains in their midst.

The film also had an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for the film.

Sreeleela’s upcoming films

Her last film, Guntur Kaaram has left a strong impact on viewers and fans of Sreeleela. Despite getting mixed responses Sreeleela’s potential and charming presence made her earn a lot of appreciation and love for her performance. As for now, it is rumored that she will be featured in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is touted to be a spy thriller film.

