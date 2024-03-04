Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram calls Kamal Haasan attending movie's screening the 'climax of the film'

Chidambaram's second directorial venture, Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, is receiving widespread praise for its riveting storyline and the power-packed performances of its talented cast. The film is based on the true story of a group of 11 friends who visit Kodaikanal in 2006 and explore the famous Guna Caves.

Not only has the film astonished critics and audiences, but it has also taken the box office by storm, breaking numerous records. In a recent update, the makers of Manjummel Boys had the privilege of hosting a special screening for Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who has been an inspiration to the talented cast and crew. The team even hailed Kamal Haasan as the climax of the film.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan attends special screening of Manjummel Boys

During the screening of Manjummel Boys, Kamal Haasan took the time to have an interactive session with the team and shared his thoughts after watching the film. He particularly focused on the scenes in which his own work was referenced.

Later, The film's director, Chidambaram hailed Kamal Haasan's viewing as the climax of the film, while music composer Sushin Shyam said the actor had chills when he witnessed Kanmani Anbodu being performed. The song is featured from Kamal Haasan's 1991 classic film Gunaa featuring Kamal Haasan and Roshini in lead roles. The film was helmed by director Santhana Bharathi.

More about Manjummel Boys

The survival thriller film boasts an ensemble star cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Vishnu Reghu in prominent parts. The film, written and directed by Chidambaram of Jan.E.Man fame, follows a group of friends whose holiday takes an unexpected turn when one of them becomes trapped inside the Guna Cave. The rest of the film focuses on how a group of friends saves their friend from the situation.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films

Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller film Thug Life helmed by Mani Ratnam. Thug Life also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Nassar, Gautam Karthik, and many others. The Vikram actor is also shooting for his upcoming sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, and KH237, which was announced by action director Anbariv. He will also be seen in Shankar Shanmugam's directorial Indian 2 which is a sequel of the 1996 blockbuster film Indian.

