Nagarjuna’s co-star Anshu shares pictures from their reunion; ‘his generosity and chivalry are as…’

Telugu Superstar Nagarjuna is one of the most dynamic actors currently present in the industry. The actor has not just created a benchmark in Telugu films but also earned astonishing remarks in Hindi cinema with his charm.

Back in the 90s, Nagarjuna gained fame for his outstanding acting in numerous romantic movies, including the popular Manmadhudu, which starred Sonali Bendre and Anshu Ambani alongside him. Recently, Anshula Ambani took a trip down memory lane and shared some pictures from their reunion ceremony.

Anshu’s heartwarming post for Nagarjuna

On March 4, the former actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from their recent reunion at a party in Hyderabad. In the photo, Nagarjuna was seen in a cool black attire while Anshula opted for a dress with a floral design. She also shared a throwback picture from her film and wrote, “Two decades ago, I shot Manmadhudu with Nag sir Reuniting with him after all these years, his generosity and chivalry are as vibrant as ever. Some memories truly stand the test of time. #Manmadhudu#ThenAndNow #AbhiMaahi".

Fans were quick to spread the pictures online, spreading love and praise in the comments section after spotting the two stars together. A fan wrote, “Ooh bhai Finally Both in one frame”. Another one wrote, “Woww superb mam looking stunning with naga sir after long time ..ever green pairs .mam".

More about Manmadhudu

Manmadhudu, released in 2002, is a delightful romantic comedy directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. The talented Trivikram Srinivas penned the story for this film. It was produced by Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios and features Nagarjuna, Sonali Bendre, and Anshu Ambani in the lead roles. The movie hit theaters on 20th December 2002 and received immense love and praise from both the audience and critics. Interestingly, the story is inspired by the 2000 film What Women Want, starring Mel Gibson.

Nagarjuna’s upcoming films

The Ghost actor was last seen in his 2024 film, Naa Saami Ranga, which was released theatrically on January 14, 2024. The action-thriller received mixed reactions from viewers. It also has Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, and Ashika Ranganath in supoorting roles. Vijay Binni, a choreographer, directed Naa Saami Ranga, while Oscar winner MM Keeravani composed the music.

Nagarjuna will be working with Dhanush on a film tentatively named D51. The film will be directed by Shehkar Kammula.

