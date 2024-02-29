Meet the man behind the lens work of Salaar and KGF

Prashanth Neel's Salaar has set an incredible standard that nobody could have anticipated. This movie, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, completely mesmerized the audience and transformed multiplexes into lively stadiums.

The technical elements of the movie really stood out and received a lot of praise from viewers all over the world. Have you ever wondered who's responsible for the amazing cinematography in Salaar?

The genius behind the camera

Not many people are familiar with the name, but his work speaks volumes. Bhuvan Gowda, the talented photographer, has been behind the lens for many iconic films, including the Salaar and KGF franchises. After the tremendous success of his recent project, Bhuvan took to his official Instagram account to share a sneak peek from the set of Salaar. In a heartfelt caption, he expressed his gratitude for being a part of creating such a grand and majestic world.

He also praised the visionary technicians and actors who made the project even better with each passing day. Bhuvan mentioned his admiration for ‘Prabhas Sir, Prithviraj Sir, Shruti, and the entire star cast’, capturing their essence with his lens. He expressed his joy in collaborating continuously with Hombale Films and his director, Prashanth Neel, to create cinema that transcends time. Salaar holds a special place in his heart, and he is now looking forward to his next project, Shouryanga Parvam. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

More about Bhuwan Gowda

Bhuvan teamed up with Prashanth for the first time on his 2014 project called Ugramm, which starred Sri Murali, Haripriya, and Thilak Shekar in the main roles. When the movie was released, Bhuvan received praise for his unique cinematography style and was commended for his debut in the Kannada film industry. He later joined forces with Neel once again for K.G.F: Chapter 1, featuring Yash as the lead actor. Gowda's work in KGF: Chapter 1 was highly acclaimed, earning him the SIIMA Award for Best Cinematographer.

In case you didn't know, Gowda carried a hefty 40-kilogram camera for every shot and even utilized a drone to enhance the grandeur of KGF's visuals. Neel expressed his admiration for Bhuvan's dedication and hard work, and now they are set to collaborate once more in Shouryanga Parvam, with rumors of their involvement in KGF: Chapter 3 as well.

More about Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

The magnum opus is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the bond of a strong friendship between Deva (played by Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar. Varadha seeks Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler. Along with the leading stars, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in key roles.

