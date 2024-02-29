After Nani, Mrunal Thakur to romance Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star; to join final schedule in Chennai

Mrunal Thakur is a new sensation in the industry who has mesmerized the audience with her charm and stellar performances. She has been praised for her romantic portrayals in Sita Ramam and her recently released film Hi Nanna starring Nani in a lead role.

Mrunal's performance as Yashna garnered her immense praise including her chemistry with Nani. The Queen of Romance is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Mrunal Thakur to join Vijay Deverakonda for Family Star’s final schedule

As per the latest development, Mrunal Thakur will be present in Chennai to shoot the final segment of Family Star along with Vijay Deverakonda . Mrunal has already landed in Chennai and the shoot will be spanning for a week which will commence only in Chennai. The entire cast and crew are present there to join the conclusion of their beautiful journey. Family Star will mark the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur and fans are eager to see this pair on screen.

More about Family Star

The Mrunal-Vijay starrer is bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer while camera work and editing are helmed by K U Mohanan and Marthan K. Venkatesh. As for now, the movie is confirmed to hit the theaters on April 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Watch Family Star Trailer

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

Apart from Family Star, Mrunal Thakur will also feature in the Bollywood film titled Pooja Meri Jaan helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz playing key roles as well. The film is said to revolve around the life of a girl named Pooja who is being stalked by an unidentified admirer. As per reports, Mrunal will be making her debut in the Tamil industry along with Silambarasan TR in a tentatively titled project STR48 helmed by Desingh Periasamy.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films

Vijay will also star in the tentatively titled VD12, directed by Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri. The film is touted to be an action drama. Netflix has also recently acquired the digital rights for the film which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

ALSO READ: VIDEO Inside: Ram Charan adds fun twist to his simple attire as he attends a wedding