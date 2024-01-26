Megastar Chiranjeevi honoured with Padma Vibhushan award; says ‘played diverse roles to entertain you all'

Megastar Chiranjeevi is poised to be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor. The announcement of the Padma awards was made today by the Indian government, just on the eve of Republic Day in 2024.

At 67, Chiranjeevi, a highly esteemed actor, had previously received the Padma Bhushan award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the film industry and commendable philanthropic efforts. Now, the government has honoured him with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.

Other luminaries from the Indian film industry who have been honored with the Padma Vibhushan include V. Shantaram, Zohra Sehgal, Lata Mangeshkar, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and Rajinikanth. The news has sparked immense joy and celebration throughout the entire Telugu cinema industry.

Chiranjeevi took to social media and posted a video of him thanking everyone. "I am on very happy and not sure of how to react to this news. Though we all are not related by blood, you all have always loved me, called your brother, and made me a family member. Thanks to all those fans who have supported and loved me over all these years. I am grateful for this and to have received the second prestigious award in the country. In this 45 long years of my career, I have played diverse roles to entertain you all and in personal life too, I have done my best to do good to people around me. Thanks to you all once again,” said Chiranjeevi in a heartfelt speech.

Born on August 22, 1955, as Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, Chiranjeevi, a name synonymous with cinematic excellence, embarked on a transformative journey in the world of acting. Deciding to pursue a career in films, he adopted the name Chiranjeevi, setting the stage for an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

Chiranjeevi's impact on Indian cinema is colossal, with an impressive record of 155 films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. His accolades include the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, three Nandi Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards, solidifying his status as a luminary in the film industry.

Rising to Stardom

Chiranjeevi's cinematic journey commenced in 1978 with Punadhirallu, but it was Khaidi that propelled him to stardom. The 1992 release, Gharana Mogudu, scripted history by becoming the first Telugu film to surpass Rs 10 crore in box office collections, catapulting Chiranjeevi to the summit as the highest-paid actor in India. His magnetic presence and success graced the front pages of national publications.

Despite his dominance in the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi made a foray into politics, founding the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008 and participating in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh election. However, he decided to step back from politics in 2014. Simultaneously, Chiranjeevi established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) in 1998, showcasing his commitment to societal welfare.

Chiranjeevi’s comeback journey

Chiranjeevi's journey witnessed a triumphant comeback with notable films like Khaidi No 150 and Waltair Veerayya. His ongoing engagement with the fantasy thriller Viswambhara exemplifies his enduring passion for the craft.

Recognizing his indelible impact on Indian cinema, Chiranjeevi received the IFFI Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 53rd IFFI in 2022. Revered as the 'father' figure in the Telugu film industry, he commands immense respect, serving as an inspiration for aspiring actors.

Chiranjeevi's legacy is etched not only in his dance prowess and realistic action sequences but also in his remarkable journey from a non-filmy background to cinematic superstardom. As he receives the Padma Vibhushan, it symbolizes not just an individual honor but a celebration of an icon who has left an indelible mark on the soul of Indian cinema.

