Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz undergoes audio fine-tuning in Hollywood; see PHOTO

Mohanlal is arguably one of the finest actors in the Malayalam film industry. The veteran actor has been a part of the film fraternity for more than four decades now and still continues to entertain fans with his work. However, in March 2024, fans will get to see the Malaikottai Vaaliban actor don a completely new avatar. He is going to wear the director's hat for his debut directorial titled Barroz.

Yes, five years after its initial announcement, Mohanlal’s highly anticipated directorial debut, Barroz, is all set to hit the silver screens on March 28th, this year. In the latest update, the actor has taken to social media to share an image from the Sony Studios in Hollywood, where the audio fine-tuning of the film is currently taking place. The actor wrote in the caption:

“Watching Barroz at Sony Studios Hollywood with Mark Kilian and Jonathan Miller for the fine-tuning of music and sound.”

More about Barroz

Barroz is set to be a 3D fantasy film, written by Jiju Ponnoose, who also wrote the novel this film is adapted from. Mohanlal also plays the eponymous character apart from directing the film. Additionally, the film also features prominent names like Guru Somasundaram, Komal Sharma, Cesar Lorente, Ignacio Mateos and many more in crucial roles.

Antony Perumbavoor bankrolled the film, under his production banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The music for the film has been composed by Mark Kilian. Further, the makers also took the help of 13-year-old child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram to help with the film’s scores. Veteran cinematographer Santhosh Sivan cranks the camera for the film, while B Ajithkumar takes care of the editing.

Mohanlal on the workfront

Mohanlal was recently seen in the fantasy drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film also features Sonalee Kulkarni, Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses and several others in prominent roles. At the time of release the film received a lukewarm response from the audience.

The actor has a flurry of films lined up ahead of him as well, starting with Jeethu Joseph’s Ram, which will be released in two parts. The actor also plays the lead role in Joshiy’s Rambaan. Further, he is set to reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpally/Khureshi Ab’ram in the highly awaited sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2 - Empuraan. It is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

