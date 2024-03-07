Nayanthara drops cryptic post on Instagram amidst separation rumors with Vignesh Shivan; says she is ‘lost’

Nayanthara, fondly called the Lady Superstar, is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry at present. The actress, who has been an active part of the industry for close to two decades now, has continued to entertain fans with her versatile performances.

The actress, who quite recently made her social media debut, often turns to her Instagram to give fans a little sneak peek into her life, as well as to express herself. In the latest update, the actress shared quite a cryptic message via her Instagram stories, where she mentioned that she was lost. However, Nayanthara gave no explanation as to what it means, or why she feels lost.

Nayanthara drops cryptic post amid separation rumors with Vignesh Shivan

The cryptic story comes amidst separation rumors

Interestingly, it is worth noting that just last week several reports suggested that the actress had separated from her husband Vignesh Shivan. The reports were based on the fact that Nayanthara had unfollowed Vignesh Shivan on Instagram. The cryptic post that the Jawan actress shared was quickly connected to the reports that were circulated.

However, the reports proved to be false as amidst the rumors, the filmmaker shared a video of his present to Nayanthara on their wedding anniversary. Additionally, a source told Hindustan Times that the couple were going strong, and cherishing every moment with their twin children. Additionally, Nayanthara also quickly followed Vignesh Shivan once again, suggesting that it was just a glitch, and bringing an end to such rumors. What the post is really about remains a mystery.

Nayanthara on the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 comedy-drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film also featured Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, Redin Kingsley, and several others in crucial roles as well. The film, which was praised at the time of release, later found itself in the midst of controversy, for hurting religious sentiments.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama film titled Test, helmed by S Sashikanth. Apart from Nayanthara, the film also boasts an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and more in crucial roles. It is understood that the film is currently in the post-production stage. Apart from that, Nayanthara will be reuniting with Yogi Babu in the upcoming comedy film titled Mannangatti Since 1960, helmed by debutant Dude Vicky.

