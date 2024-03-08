Nayanthara shuts down divorce rumors with Vignesh Shivan; shares lovely photo with ‘boys’

Fans were waiting for Nayanthara to make her debut on Instagram for a while now. Before she made her official account on the photo-sharing platform, fans used to get updates about her through her fan accounts or her husband Vignesh Shivan’s account.

But ever since the Jawan actress has made her social media presence felt on the app, she shares glimpses from her daily routine, especially about her married life with Vignesh and her lovely twins Uyir and Ulag. Now, in a recent update, she has again shared a photo with her complete family while traveling.

Nayanthara's priceless photo with Family

On March 7, The lady superstar who is currently busy with lots of hectic schedules took a moment while travelling and shared a photo on her Instagram story featuring her better half Vignesh Shivan along with her twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

The picture can be seen clicked in an aircraft in which Vignesh was seen holding Ulag while Nayanthara smiling while holding Uyir in her arms. She also captioned the photo that read, “@wikkiofficial Travelling with my boys After soooo long”. This picture comes after a report suggested that Nayanthara has separated from Vignesh Shivan as she unfollowed Vignesh on Instagram. However, after this adorable picture, it can be seen that everything seems to be fine with the duo and that there’s no trouble in their happy paradise.

Nayanthara's beautiful picture with Uyir

Recently, Nayanthara also shared a cute picture while holding her son Uyir. In the picture, Nayanthara can be seen on her terrace, enjoying the beauty of nature with her son Uyir. She also captioned the photo with red hearts.

Advertisement

After the photo went viral, Lady Superstar's admirers flocked to her comments section to express their love and affection for both her mother and adorable kid. A fan said, "Mommy #Nayanthara with her little one", while another user wrote, "Lady Super Star To Caring Mom".

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara last appeared in the 2023 comedy-drama Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, directed by rookie Nilesh Krishnaa. Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, Redin Kingsley, and other actors played important roles in the film. The picture, which was well-received at its initial release, later became embroiled in controversy for offending religious sensibilities.

The actress will next appear in the upcoming sports drama film Test, directed by S Sashikanth.

Apart from Nayanthara, the film features an ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others in key roles. It is understood that the picture is currently in post-production. Aside from that, Nayanthara will reunite with Yogi Babu in the forthcoming comedy flick titled Mannangatti Since 1960, helmed by Dude Vicky as his directorial debut.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and Jr NTR's better half Lakshmi Pranathi attend a party together; PHOTOS