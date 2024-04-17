Nayanthara serves summer wedding guest inspo in simple saree with heavy choker; she's a sight for sore eyes

Sarees are not just a piece of clothing for women in India; they are symbols of tradition, empowerment and culture. The one-yard drape holds a special place in the hearts of Indian people and is an important part of ceremonies, rituals, and festivals. Sarees is also very special for Bollywood actresses and one of them is Nayanthara.

Nayanthara has not only carved her space in the realism of films but she has also established herself as a fashionista. The Jawan actress has worn sarees on several occasions and has always gracefully owned them. Her latest saree look is for those who have weddings to attend in the summer.

Nayanthara’s latest saree look

Nayanthara, the beloved star of Indian cinema, recently dazzled with her stunning appearance in a grey silk cotton striped saree designed by Neela by Anuvardhan. Her soft grey colored saree is apt for summers as the material does not stick to the body and also looks graceful.

Her saree featured subtle stripes in shades of grey, giving it an elegant touch. She paired her saree look with a matching sleeveless blouse in the same shade, creating a perfectly coordinated look. This is certainly a look at all your upcoming weddings and how to ace wedding guest fashion with flair. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Nayanthara’s accessories and glam

Her choice of accessories was simple yet stylish. She wore a beautiful polki necklace and layered it with a polki chain. Completing her look, she also wore matching earrings and kada’s. Accessories added a touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

The Bigil actress perfectly complemented her look with tones of brown. She wore earthy brown lipstick, which matched her nude eyeshadow. Her brows were well-defined, and her cheeks had a bronzed glow. Completing her stylish appearance, she tied her hair into a neat bun which framed her face beautifully. A tiny red bindi rounded off her look beautifully.

You can easily re-create Nayanthara's look and add your name to the top of the best-dressed wedding guest list!

ALSO READ: PIC: Nayanthara looks gorgeous in blush pink saree as she attends Game Changer director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya’s wedding