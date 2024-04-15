Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan twin in white; pose with kids Uyir and Ulag outside lavish home on Tamil New Year

Vishu, the Malayali New Year festival which is celebrated in Kerala, Tulu Nadu, and the Mahe areas of our country, was celebrated with much delight and enthusiasm. Several celebrities from the South Indian film industry took to their social media to share wishes on this auspicious day.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan also dropped sweet wishes for their fans on this day. The couple shared photos with their cute twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara celebrates Vishu with Vignesh Shivan, twins Uyir and Ulag

On April 14 evening, the ‘Jawan’ actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her Vishu and Tamil New Year celebration at her Chennai home. For the auspicious occasion, Nayanthara opted for a spotless white salwar kameez, while Vignesh Shivan chose a silk shirt and dhoti. Uyir and Ulag were dressed in matching pink shirts and dhotis as they smiled at the photos.

It was a collaborative post shared by the couple with the caption, “Happy Vishu and Happy Tamil New Year. May God bless u all with lots of love n happiness.”

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans and celebrities took to their comments section and wished happiness and prosperity for Nayanthara and her family. Tamil actor Siddharth and Malayalam actor Pearle Maaney commented with a couple of heart emojis on the post. Whereas, a fan commented, “Lady super star Nayanthara.” another fan wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant just looking like a wow” while several of their fans also wished the couple on this festive day.

More about Nayanthara

The diva has been giving glimpses of her lavish house through her social media posts as well. Recently, she shared a picture of her and Vignesh lovingly looking at a decorated tree on their verandah. Vignesh cannot take his eyes off Nayanthara, while she gazes at the tree adorned with lights. She captioned the shot with a red heart emoji and evil eyes.

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara recently announced her new project as she returns to the Malayalam industry with Nivin Pauly starrer Dear Students. The action drama is directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. Nivin Pauly and Aditya Arun Singh produce the film under the Pauly Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment banners.

Nayanthara will also set to star in S. Sashikanth's upcoming sports drama flick Test. R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and more celebs play pivotal roles in the film. Nayanthara will also reunite with Yogi Babu after six years in Dude Vicky's next comedic film Manangatti: Since 1960. Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini Chetan, and other actors are reported to play supporting parts in the film.

